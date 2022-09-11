Former ASI chief BB Lal dies at 101

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

Former Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) BB Lal passed away this morning at his home in Delhi’s Hauz Khas neighbourhood. He was 101.

Expressing grief over his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Shri BB Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archaeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connect with our rich past. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

“In the passing of Prof BB Lal Ji, we have lost one of the brightest minds who has contributed significantly towards our archeological excavations & endeavours and trained archeologists for over four decades,” Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted.

Excavation carried out under Lal’s supervision in Ayodhya was cited as a justification to argue that a Ram Temple existed in the place where the Babri Masjid once stood. While the site of excavation was near Babri Masjid, Lal did not write a report with regard to his findings. Eventually, a Supreme Court verdict paved way for constructing a temple in the disputed site.