Arun Goel assumes office as new Election Commissioner of India

ANI

New Delhi, November 21

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Monday.

Goel, a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was on Saturday appointed as the Election Commissioner.

The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said.

Goel had on Friday taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.

He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year.