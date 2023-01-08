Former DSGMC president booked for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and its general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon today said the Delhi Police had registered a case of embezzlement against former panel chief Manjit Singh GK.

They said a case under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against GK. Kalka claimed the EOW wing of the Delhi Police investigated the matter and informed the DSGMC two days ago that the case was registered on December 28, 2022.