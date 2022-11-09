Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, ex-Deputy CM Nitin Patel to not contest Assembly elections

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 9

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel of Gujarat will not be contesting the forthcoming elections in the state.

“I worked as CM for five years with everyone’s cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers.

“I will not contest the poll. I sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We will work together to ensure the victory of selected candidates,” Rupani was quoted as saying while the top BJP leadership finalised the list of candidates for the critical elections in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nitin Patel also said he will remain out along with former Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Former state unit chief R C Faldu, former ministers Saurabh Patel, Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Kaushik Patel have also opted out.

Sources, in fact, said the top leadership has decided to cut tickets of around 20 per cent of the sitting members of the legislative assembly to beat the anti-incumbency factor.

They may include prominent former ministers and top leaders against whom there is anti-incumbency. Apart from keeping in mind the age factor, the distribution of tickets will be on the basis of winnability, they said, adding that “at least 20 sitting MLAs who may not get tickets this time”.