Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ghaziabad

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break in the national capital.

Priyanka termed her brother a “warrior”, saying big industrialists “have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother”. Rahul and Priyanka were joined by National Congress patron

and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, but top opposition leaders from UP — SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary — skipped despite Rahul’s invitation. The presence of former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat in the yatra before it reached the Uttar Pradesh border, however, triggered a controversy, with the BJP hitting back. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “Controversial former RAW chief AS Dulat joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

#Congress #priyanka gandhi vadra