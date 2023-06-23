Former MP Ram Buksh Verma, 9 others sentenced in Model Code of Conduct violation case

Kannauj (UP), June 23
Former MP Ram Buksh Verma and his son among 10 people have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a court here for violation of the Model Code of Conduct in 2017.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dharmveer Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on the convicts on Thursday.
Verma, who was earlier in the BJP, served as Rajya Sabha MP twice between 1994 and 2006. He was elected as Janata Party MLA in 1977 and as Janata Dal legislator in 1989.
An FIR was lodged against Verma and others on January 25, 2017, at Tirwa police station by sub inspector Vinod Yadav for taking out a procession in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
During the procession Verma’s supporters had clashed with the police.
Verma is a Samajwadi Party member now.
