Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away

Mumbai, May 9
Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, one of the prominent faces of the Shiv Sena (UBT), died on Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest, a former party corporator said.
He was 63 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
Four-term corporator Mahadeshwar was first elected the civic body in 2002. He served as the mayor of Mumbai between 2017 and 2019, his party colleague and former corporator Chandrashekhar Waigankar said.
