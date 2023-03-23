Former Nagaland minister Yollow passes away

PTI

Kohima, March 22

Former Nagaland minister YM Yollow breathed his last on Wednesday at a hospital in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 53.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and several other ministers expressed grief over his demise. CM Rio described Yollow as an “energetic and promising leader with deep passion for politics”. Sources in his family said Yollow had been undergoing lung treatment for a long time.

The former MLA from Wakching was given the portfolio of Forest, Environment and Climate Change in the previous government, after his party extended support to the ruling NDPP-BJP.