Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 1

In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with firing at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad from Shahzadpur area of Ambala district.

Aman Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Ambala unit of the STF said that the arrested persons had been identified as Vikas, Prashant and Lovish, all three residents of Rankhandi village of Saharanpur district’s Deoband area in Uttar Pradesh, and Vikas of Gonder village in Karnal district of Haryana.

The DSP said no firearm was recovered from the arrested persons.

“In a joint operation, four persons were arrested from Shahzadpur area of Ambala district and they had been handed over to Uttar Pradesh police, as all were wanted in the case of shooting at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad,” said DSP Aman Kumar of Ambala STF.

#Ambala