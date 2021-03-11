Four children killed in home fire in Nepal

PTI

Kathmandu, April 24

Four children died after a fire broke out at a residential house in far-west Nepal, police said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Kudari Sarkiwada village of Tila municipality in Jumla district.

Three girls aged 3, 11 and 14 and a one-year-old boy were killed in the fire that gutted the house of villager Mansingh Sarki.

Of the four victims, two were Sarki’s daughter and one his son. The other girl was his niece, police said.

Sarki, his wife and sister were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Karnali Institute of Health Sciences.

According to Jumla Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Chand, the second and third floor of the house were completely damaged in the fire.