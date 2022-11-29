 Four exotic animals found in air passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport : The Tribune India

Four exotic animals found in air passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport

Two Pygmy Marmosets and two Dusky Leaf Monkeys were found in the baggage

The exotic animals were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChennaiCustoms



ANI

Chennai, November 29

The Customs team of Chennai Airport has seized four animals of exotic species from the luggage of a male passenger.

Officials told ANI on Tuesday, “Two Pygmy Marmosets and two Dusky Leaf Monkeys were found in the baggage of an arriving passenger.”

“The dusky leaf monkeys were found dead upon arrival,” they said while adding that the pygmy marmosets were sent back to Bangkok.

The exotic animals were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972, they said.

The passenger came from Bangkok, and further investigation into the case was on, said officials.

Earlier in August this year, customs officials at the airport had intercepted a male passenger carrying species of rare animals.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok. Post examinations, the officials recovered one DeBrazza Monkey, fifteen KingSnakes, five Ball Pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage.

On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to their country of origin.

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

