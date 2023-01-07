Four held in Uzbekistan over cough syrup deaths

Tashkent, January 6
Uzbekistan has arrested four persons in connection with the death of 19 children who reportedly consumed a cough syrup made by Indian drug maker Marion Biotech, the Uzbek state security service said on Friday.
Two of them were senior employees of the Scientific Centre for Standardisation of Medicines, who circumvented the proper testing procedures for the Doc-1 Max cough syrup, it said, adding the other two were executives of Quramax Medikal that imported the drugs.
Uzbekistan's health officials had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by parents who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy or on the advice of pharmacists.
Noida-based Marion Biotech came under a cloud after the report of deaths from Uzbekistan. The matter is under investigation. Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said all manufacturing activities of the Noida-based pharma company had been stopped in view of the reports of contamination in the cough syrup. — Reuters
