Four Indian-American women racially abused

PTI

Washington, August 26

Four Indian-American women have been racially abused by a Mexican-American woman in the US state of Texas. Hurling racist slurs at them, she said they were “ruining” America and should “go back to India”.

Editorial: Attack on Indian-americans

The incident took place in a parking lot in Dallas. The woman, who has now been arrested, is seen in the video identifying herself as a Mexican-American and assaulting a group of Indian-Americans.

“I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life,” Esmeralda Upton is seen saying in the video.

The video shows her telling the group of women to “Go back to India. You... people are ruining this country,” the CBS News reported.