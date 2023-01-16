4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed

Tribune Web Desk

Lucknow, January 16

The four Indian passengers on the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday had made a video to share their experience on the flight, minutes before the aircraft went down.

All the four passengers were from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 1.3 minute video, one of them can be seen excitedly shouting "Mauj Kar Di" (it's been fun) as the camera focuses on Pokhara town below.

The phone camera also pans on one of them, Sonu Jaiswal (29). After 58 seconds, however, the video shows aircraft taking a sharp turn towards the left and then crashing and turning into flames. As the phone camera continued to roll, it caught glimpses of towering flames around it for the next 30 seconds.

These four passengers from Baresar in Ghazipur were among of five Indians who died along with 68 other passengers in the crash.

Sonu Jaiswal, 29, Anil Rajbhar ,28, Vishal Sharma , 23, Abhishek Singh Kushwaha ,23, had landed in Kathmandu on January 13 and after performing puja at the Pashupatinath temple, they were heading for Pokhara for paragliding.

Sonu had gone to pay obeisance at the famed Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months ago, his relative said.

On Sunday, a pall of gloom descended on villages in Baresar and Nonahara area of Ghazipur district the four belonged to.

Sonu Jaiswal was a liquor trader while Anil Rajbhar and Abhishek Kushwaha ran Jan Sewa centres at Zahoorabad and Alawalpur in Ghazipur.

Vishal Sharma was a finance officer at a two-wheeler agency.

68 people were killed--four still missing-- and the plane was carrying 72 passengers.

