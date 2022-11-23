Four Special Benches in SC to hear criminal, tax and land acquisition, motor accident claim cases

New Delhi, November 23
Four Special Benches in the Supreme Court will start hearing criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax, land acquisition and motor accident claim cases from next week, Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud said on Wednesday.
“From next week, there would be Special Benches for criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal matters," the CJI said at the time of mentioning cases for urgent listing.
As a lawyer mentioned a land acquisition case, the CJI said, “If I am not mistaken, Justice Surya Kant's Bench will be hearing land acquisition matters."
"There will be a Special Bench from next week onwards on Wednesdays and Thursdays to deal with direct and indirect tax cases solely," CJI Chandrachud had announced on Tuesday.
