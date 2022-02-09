ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022

Freebies galore in BJP, SP manifestos for UP

Saffron party also promises 10-yr jail, Rs 1-lakh fine for ‘love jihad’ | Akhilesh woos with 33% job quota for women

Freebies galore in BJP, SP manifestos for UP

Union Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath release 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' in Lucknow. PTI

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, February 8

Two days before Uttar Pradesh poll for phase-I on February 10, the two key contestants in the fray — the ruling BJP and main challenger Samjawadi Party — today released their manifestos.

Electioneering ends for first phase of polling in UP

Lucknow: Electioneering ended on Tuesday for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh after a busy day during which the ruling BJP and the main opposition SP released their manifestos. Polling will take place for 58 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, out of the 403 seats in UP on Thursday. PTI

If Bengal can do it, so can Uttar Pradesh: Didi

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said like Bengal polls, UP would see a one-on-one fight between the BJP and SP with Akhilesh Yadav emerging victorious. At a press conference with Yadav, she tweaked the “khela hobe” anthem of her party to “Khela Hoga” (the game is on) and stressed that if “Bengal can do it (defeat BJP), so can UP”. PTI

Besides sops and freebies for around 24 crore residents (15.02 crore voters) such as free power for irrigation, jobs, free laptops and two-wheelers by the two parties, the BJP also promised minimum 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh in “love jihad” cases.

The “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra”, released by Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, promised free power to farmers for five years, Ramayan University in Ayodhya, Lata Mangeshkar Performing Arts Academy, strengthening the procurement of wheat and paddy at MSP and two-wheelers for meritorious college girls under the Rani Laxmi Bai Yojana.

The “Sankalp Patra” also talked of two free LPG cylinders (one each on Holi and Diwali) under the Ujjwala Yojana and free public transport for women aged over 60. The BJP said interest would be taken from sugar mills if there is delay in payment of cane dues to farmers beyond 14 days.

Meanwhile, the SP promised 33 per cent government jobs for women. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who released the “Samajwadi Vachan Patra” with tagline “satya vachan, atoot vaada”, said by 2025 farmers would be made debt-free and a ‘krin mukti’ law would be made to benefit poor farmers. The SP manifesto also promised MSP for all crops, two sacks of free DAP and five sacks of urea to farmers with less than two acres of land. Yadav said all farmers would get free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance and pension.

The SP also promised an urban employment guarantee Act on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and 300 units of free electricity for domestic use.

Yadav announced that laptops would be given to all students clearing Class XII boards. The “Samajwadi Pension” will be re-launched, under which elderly people, needy women and families in the BPL category would get Rs 18,000 person every year, he said.

#akhilesh yadav #amit shah #samjawadi party #up polls #yogi adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

6
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college