Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench

New Delhi, August 26

Looking at the complexity of issues involved, the Supreme Court on Friday referred a PIL against poll-eve irrational freebies promised by political parties to a three-judge Bench.

“Looking at the complexity of issues and the prayer to overrule Subramaniaam Balaji case (2013), we refer the matter to a three-judge Bench,” said a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Extensive hearing needed The issues raised by parties require extensive hearing. Certain preliminary hearings are needed to determine issues, such as what is the scope of judicial intervention. — Bench

“The issues raised by parties require extensive hearing. Certain preliminary hearings are needed to determine issues such as what is the scope of judicial intervention; whether appointment of an expert body by court serves any purpose, etc. Many parties also submitted that judgment in the Balaji case requires reconsideration. The court in the case held such practices would not amount to corrupt practices,” the Bench noted. After deliberating on various suggestions, including setting up a panel to examine the issue, CJI Ramana had on Wednesday said the PIL filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay against the freebies should be heard by a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud as he was part of the Bench that earlier pronounced a verdict on freebies.

Upadhyay has sought directions to the Election Commission not to permit parties to promise freebies during election campaigns as they make such promises without any assessment on financial implication on state economy. The tax-payers’ money is misused by parties to remain in power and the practice also affects free and fair elections.

