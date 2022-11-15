French national deported back to her country, was booked for overstaying in Himachal beyond her visa limit

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 15

A French national, Kalaj Ursula Therese Monica was on Tuesday deported back to her country by Kangra police.

SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma said that Kalraj Ursula was arrested by Kangra police about a year ago under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for overstaying in India beyond her visa limit.

She was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate who sentenced her to one year imprisonment on November 5this year. Since she had already served 1 year in jail when the verdict was pronounced, she was on Tuesday deported back to France.

She has been sent back to France in an Air India flight, the SP said.

#Dharamsala #Kangra