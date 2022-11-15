French national deported back to her country, was booked for overstaying in Himachal beyond her visa limit

Dharamsala, November 15
A French national, Kalaj Ursula Therese Monica was on Tuesday deported back to her country by Kangra police.
SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma said that Kalraj Ursula was arrested by Kangra police about a year ago under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for overstaying in India beyond her visa limit.
She was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate who sentenced her to one year imprisonment on November 5this year. Since she had already served 1 year in jail when the verdict was pronounced, she was on Tuesday deported back to France.
She has been sent back to France in an Air India flight, the SP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia
Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...
PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali
Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...
Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found
The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...