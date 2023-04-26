Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 25

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday issued a global medical product alert in respect of an allegedly contaminated cough syrup manufactured by QP Pharmachem based in Derabassi, Punjab, and marketed by Haryana-based Trillium Pharma. The WHO said it had identified the product in its Western Pacific region, but did not say whether the product led to anyone falling sick.

The alert refers to a batch of substandard (contaminated) Guaifenesin Syrup (TG Syrup) identified in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia and reported to the WHO on April 6. Guaifenesin is an expectorant used to relieve chest congestion and symptoms of cough.

The WHO said samples of the syrup from the Marshall Islands were analysed by quality control laboratories of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia and were found containing contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

“The analysis found unacceptable amounts of these contaminants in the product. The stated manufacturer of the product is QP Pharmachem (Punjab, India) and the stated marketer is Trillium Pharma (Haryana, India),” it said.

It said to date, neither the manufacturer nor the marketer provided guarantees to it on the safety and quality of these products. “The product referenced in this alert may have marketing authorisations in other countries in the Western Pacific region. It may have also been distributed through informal markets to other countries or regions,” the WHO said.

Fatal contamination

Alert refers to a batch of ‘contaminated’ Guaifenesin Syrup

Samples tested by Australian lab found containing diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol

Both contaminants toxic to humans and can prove fatal

Third such alert