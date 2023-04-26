Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, April 25
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday issued a global medical product alert in respect of an allegedly contaminated cough syrup manufactured by QP Pharmachem based in Derabassi, Punjab, and marketed by Haryana-based Trillium Pharma. The WHO said it had identified the product in its Western Pacific region, but did not say whether the product led to anyone falling sick.
The alert refers to a batch of substandard (contaminated) Guaifenesin Syrup (TG Syrup) identified in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia and reported to the WHO on April 6. Guaifenesin is an expectorant used to relieve chest congestion and symptoms of cough.
The WHO said samples of the syrup from the Marshall Islands were analysed by quality control laboratories of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia and were found containing contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.
“The analysis found unacceptable amounts of these contaminants in the product. The stated manufacturer of the product is QP Pharmachem (Punjab, India) and the stated marketer is Trillium Pharma (Haryana, India),” it said.
Trillium Pharma (Haryana, India),” the world body said.
It said to date, neither the manufacturer nor the marketer provided guarantees to it on the safety and quality of these products. “The product referenced in this alert may have marketing authorisations in other countries in the Western Pacific region. It may have also been distributed through informal markets to other countries or regions,” the WHO said.
Fatal contamination
- Alert refers to a batch of ‘contaminated’ Guaifenesin Syrup
- Samples tested by Australian lab found containing diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol
- Both contaminants toxic to humans and can prove fatal
Third such alert
- October 2020: WHO alert links death of over 66 Gambian kids to syrup made by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma
- December 2020: Uzbekistan reports death of 18 children from consuming cough syrup of Noida-based Marion Biotech
- April 2023: USFDA links eye drops by Chennai-based Global Pharma to three deaths and blindness in US
