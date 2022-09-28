Fresh crackdown against Popular Front of India, over 170 held across 7 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

In a fresh crackdown five days after the joint operation by the NIA and the ED under “Operation Octopus”, the police of seven states detained or arrested more than 170 persons allegedly having links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is often accused of promoting radical Islam.

Raids at Shaheen bagh In the Capital, raids were conducted at multiple sites, including the Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin areas. So far, we have detained 30 associated with the PFI. — A Senior police officer

Following the crackdown, the PFI stares at a possible countrywide ban. The raids were spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

On September 22, the multi-agency teams led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

While 25 persons each were arrested in Assam and Maharashtra, 57 were detained in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Thirty were detained in Delhi, 21 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Gujarat and six in Pune (Maharashtra) while several were also arrested in Karnataka.

In Uttar Pradesh, the raids were conducted across 26 districts and were jointly carried out by the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Special Task Force and the local police simultaneously. Documents and evidence were collected, Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said.

In the Capital, Delhi Police’s Special Cell carried out searches in multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh. “We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the Capital, including the Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin areas. So far, we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI,” a senior police officer said.