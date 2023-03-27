Fresh PIL in SC seeks national monument tag for 'Ram Setu'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

A fresh PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking that the ‘Ram Setu’ be declared a national monument. Filed by advocate Ashok Pandey, the PIL has also sought construction of a wall at the spot to facilitate devotees.

On March 20, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had told BJP leader Subramanian Swamy that it would list at the earliest his PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the ‘Ram Setu’ as a national heritage monument.

The SC had on January 12 asked the Centre to respond to Swamy’s petition even as the BJP leader urged the Bench to summon the Cabinet Secretary for the government’s failure to file its counter-affidavit in the matter.

The ‘Ram Setu’ is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

Swamy contended he had already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of the ‘Ram Setu’. He said the minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand, but nothing happened. He demanded the ‘Ram Setu’ be declared a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Canal Project, initiated by the UPA-I government.

In 2007, the top court stayed work for the project and later the Centre said it had considered the “socio-economic disadvantages” of the project and was willing to explore another route to the shipping channel project without damaging the ‘Ram Setu’. The project has been facing protests from some political parties, environmentalists and certain Hindu religious groups.

Bridge a chain of limestone shoals

The ‘Ram Setu’ is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka