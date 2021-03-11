Fresh spell of heatwave in Northwest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

A fresh spell of heatwave conditions is likely to commence over northwest from tomorrow, the IMD said on Friday.

The low pressure area over South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday evening and further into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening.

The system is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10.