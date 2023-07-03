Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

The United People’s Front and the Kuki National Organisation have announced their decision to lift the two-month blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on the NH-2 with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in Manipur even as fresh violence erupted in the state in which at least three “village volunteers” were killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Bishnupur district of the state. Security officials said the villagers in Bishnupur were killed in an “unprovoked attack”.

The officials said around 12.05 am, bunkers set up by villagers near Khujuma Tabi, a Meitei village, were attacked by armed miscreants. The bunkers, set up by the villagers in the ridges at the start of the violence in May, were attacked from two directions on Sunday, they said.

Three villagers were killed by the miscreants, who were suspected to have come from the hills and by the time security personnel reached the spot, the attackers had left, but took vantage positions and an exchange of fire took place, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in a signed statement, the United People’s Front and the Kuki National Organisation said, “Keeping in view Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the state and alleviate the plight of people in general… we have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on the NH-2 with immediate effect.”

“The decision was taken after wide-ranging consultations with civil society organisations, village chiefs, youth and women leaders on several occasions,” they said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.