Fresh violence, two ‘rioters’ killed in firing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/imphal, June 29

Two suspected rioters were killed and at least five injured in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning, officials said.

They said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel village. The Army said security forces "responded in a calibrated manner" to tackle the situation. Another rioter was also believed to have been killed, but the body was yet to be retrieved as the spot witnessed intermittent firing, they said.

Later in the day, members of the community to which the two rioters belonged collected their bodies and took out a procession to Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence here.

As the police stopped them, the protesters turned violent. The police used tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Earlier in the day, Army columns were deployed at National Sports University and K Munlai village after intermittent gunfire was heard from multiple directions towards Haraothel village, the Army's 3 Corps, headquartered at Dimapur in Nagaland, said. "Own columns are dominating the area to de-escalate the situation," the Army said. /PTI