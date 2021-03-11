Fuel prices: BJP president JP Nadda asks states to reduce VAT, opposition retaliates

Nadda said even during his review meeting on April 27, the PM had appealed to chief ministers to cut the VAT on petrol and diesel in order to provide relief to common man

Fuel prices: BJP president JP Nadda asks states to reduce VAT, opposition retaliates

BJP president JP Nadda- File photo

Vibha Sharma 

Tribune News Service 

New Delhi, May 22

A day after the BJP-led centre cuts the excise duty on petrol and diesel, political parties traded charges with the Congress terming the reduction as “cluelessness and trickery”.

Putting the onus on rival parties, BJP president JP Nadda appealed to all state governments, “particularly those states which have not passed on the benefits of rate cut announced in November 2021 to their citizens, to rise above their politics and reduce VAT on diesel and petrol prices to give relief to the common man in respective states”.

Nadda said the BJP under Prime Minister Modi is giving a “pro-active, pro-responsive and pro-poor government and is highly committed to improve living standard of all sections of society and empower poor and weaker sections of the society”.

“This is the second time announced a steep cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. When the Prime Minister reduced the prices of petrol and diesel on November 3, 2021, the Opposition-ruled states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel while all BJP -ruled states had passed on this benefit to their citizens”.

Nadda said even during his review meeting on April 27, the PM had appealed to chief ministers to cut the VAT on petrol and diesel in order to provide relief to common man.

Reacting to BJP’s demand, BJD MP Amar Patnaik said there was “limited scope” for the collection of revenue for the states and that the states “already have a narrow revenue-raising space” in the form of VAT.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram wondered if states can afford to give up revenue from VAT on petrol and diesel unless the centre devolves more funds or gives them more grants.

States are getting very little by way of share of duties on petrol and diesel, he said, adding “I wonder if they can afford to give up that revenue unless the centre devolved more funds or gave them more grants”.

Launching a fierce attack, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also compared petrol prices between May 1, 2020 and now. “The government must stop fooling citizens. People deserve genuine relief from record inflation,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh claimed the government’s “cluelessness about the economy and financial management has been out in the open for long now. Instead of accepting it and seeking guidance from experts, BJP only resorts to trickery to create an optical illusion”.

 

#jp nadda

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

4
Features

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

5
Punjab

Diverted from Delhi, 17 flights land at Amritsar

6
Chandigarh

Man killed; wife, daughter hurt in Ambala car mishap

7
Comment immortal for a moment

A day in the life of a village in India

8
Haryana

When former Haryana CM Chautala tried to prove no farmhouse existed on Delhi land

9
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

10
Comment good sport

We won the cup, you doubting Thomases

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

KC Rao gives financial aid to farmers' kin; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal accompany Telangana CM

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

Distribute Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of t...

Hoshiarpur boy trapped in borewell rescued

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced to give Rs 2 l...

Pace sensation Umran Malik, Arshdeep selected for T20Is vs SA

Pace sensation Umran Malik, Arshdeep selected for T20Is vs SA

Hardik in shortest format, Pujara in Test earn recalls

Umran always has self-belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

21-year-old son Umran Malik has been selected in the Indian ...

BJP Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh rejoins Trinamool Congress

BJP Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh rejoins Trinamool Congress

I faced hurdles in acting independently as an elected Lok Sa...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

Delhi’s unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

Delhi’s unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth ~11 lakh

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh

Despite ban, indigenous birds being caged, sold illegally in city

Critically endangered white-rumped vultures making a comeback?

Seven huts of migrant labourers gutted in fire

2 nabbed for betting

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarter of Patiala gurdwara

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack