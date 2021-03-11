Full strength: SC gets 2 new judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The government today notified the appointment of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala as judges of the Supreme Court. With these appointments, the working strength of the Supreme Court will reach 34, which is its sanctioned strength.

New appointments

  • Gauhati HC Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
  • Gujarat HC judge Justice JB Pardiwala

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, had recommended their names for elevation to the top court earlier this week. The newly appointed judges are expected to take oath on Monday, sources said.

Justice Pardiwala is likely to become the CJI having tenure of almost three years, if the line of succession is not disturbed.

Six judges, including CJI NV Ramana and his successor Justice UU Lalit, are due to retire later this year.

Born on August 10, 1960, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at the Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to his home state Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000.

He was the first Chief Standing Counsel in the Uttarakhand HC and was later an Additional Advocate General for Uttarakhand. He was designated a Senior Advocate in 2004. He was elevated as a judge of Uttarakhand HC in November 2008 and became the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on January 10, 2021.

Born on August 12, 1965, Justice Pardiwala started his law practice in 1989 and was appointed Standing Counsel for the Gujarat High Court and its subordinate courts in 2002 and continued as such till his elevation to the Bench. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court on February 17, 2011, and confirmed as permanent judge on January 28, 2013.

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

