Full strength: SC gets 2 new judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The government today notified the appointment of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala as judges of the Supreme Court. With these appointments, the working strength of the Supreme Court will reach 34, which is its sanctioned strength.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, had recommended their names for elevation to the top court earlier this week. The newly appointed judges are expected to take oath on Monday, sources said.

Justice Pardiwala is likely to become the CJI having tenure of almost three years, if the line of succession is not disturbed.

Six judges, including CJI NV Ramana and his successor Justice UU Lalit, are due to retire later this year.

Born on August 10, 1960, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at the Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to his home state Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000.

He was the first Chief Standing Counsel in the Uttarakhand HC and was later an Additional Advocate General for Uttarakhand. He was designated a Senior Advocate in 2004. He was elevated as a judge of Uttarakhand HC in November 2008 and became the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on January 10, 2021.

Born on August 12, 1965, Justice Pardiwala started his law practice in 1989 and was appointed Standing Counsel for the Gujarat High Court and its subordinate courts in 2002 and continued as such till his elevation to the Bench. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court on February 17, 2011, and confirmed as permanent judge on January 28, 2013.