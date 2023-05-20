Furnish records of ex-MP's release: SC

New Delhi, May 19
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Bihar Government to produce original records relating to the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, who was serving life imprisonment for the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.
Asking the Bihar Government counsel to place the records of the April 10, 2023, decision to grant remission to Mohan for its perusal, a Bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, posted the petition filed by slain IAS officer’s wife Uma Krishnaiah against Mohan’s premature release for hearing on August 8.
As the Bihar Government counsel sought time to respond to the petition, the Bench — which had issued a notice on Uma Krishnaiah’s petition on May 8 — made it clear that no further adjournment would be granted in the case. On behalf of the petitioner, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said Bihar changed the policy retrospectively and released the former MP in the case.
