Future soldier with hi-tech armour

Soldier to be equipped with three primary sub-systems

1 Protection system: Specially designed helmet and a bullet-proof jacket

2 AK-203 assault rifle: It’ll have day & night holographic and reflex sights. Mounted on weapon and helmet, it will enable 360-degree visibility

3 Communication system: F-INSAS (Future Infantry Soldier as a System). A hand-held device or a device worn like spectacles will provide real-time imagery