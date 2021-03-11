Future soldier with hi-tech armour

Soldier to be equipped with three primary sub-systems
1 Protection system: Specially designed helmet and a bullet-proof jacket
2 AK-203 assault rifle: It’ll have day & night holographic and reflex sights. Mounted on weapon and helmet, it will enable 360-degree visibility
3 Communication system: F-INSAS (Future Infantry Soldier as a System). A hand-held device or a device worn like spectacles will provide real-time imagery
