Future warfare is likely to be hybrid with weapons ranging from computer virus to hypersonic missiles: IAF chief

Says a well-created narrative in the information domain to adversely affect the enemy can have devastating effects

Future warfare is likely to be hybrid with weapons ranging from computer virus to hypersonic missiles: IAF chief

IAF chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari. File photo

PTI

New Delhi, April 12

The future warfare is likely to be hybrid in nature wherein weapons such as economic strangulation, information blackout, computer virus and hypersonic missiles would be used, IAF chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari said on Tuesday.

"Cyber and information" have become the modern tools for shaping the battlefield, the Air Chief Marshal said in his speech at an event organised by All India Management Association (AIMA).

A well-created narrative in the information domain to adversely affect the enemy can have devastating effects, he mentioned.

As humans become more and more interconnected, a cyber-attack on our networks can cripple command and control structures, Chaudhari noted.

"What I am trying to get at is that in the next war, the enemy might not be a country or an organisation," he mentioned.

India may never know the perpetrators of a “Distributed Denial of Services” attack and we will not know when and from where the attack will take place, he added.

In the future, India could be attacked on all fronts, ranging from economic strangulation to diplomatic isolation and military standoffs to information blackouts in the form of attacks by "Distributed Denial of Services", he mentioned.

All this will happen well before the first bullet is fired or the first aircraft goes across the border, he noted.

Future warfare is likely to be hybrid in nature and the spectrum of conflict will be spread across all domains spanning from conventional to sub-conventional, kinetic to non-kinetic and lethal to non-lethal, all under a nuclear overhang, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

2
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

3
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

4
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

5
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

6
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

7
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

8
Nation virtual meet

Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions

9
Himachal

Himachal AAP Mahila Morcha chief, office-bearers join BJP; AAP dissolves state working committee

10
Punjab

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Don't Miss

View All
Restoration of berry trees at Golden Temple begins
Amritsar

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years
Himachal

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline
Himachal

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Top Stories

India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar

India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar

The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...

Commuters face hardships as App-based cabs, autos remain off road today against rise in fuel prices

Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices

Cab-Auto Sanyukt Morcha call for ‘chakka jam’ in tricity

Raja Warring targets CM Bhagwant Mann over Centre ‘interfering’ in the state law and order

Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'

Warring takes a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning...

Sidhu Moosewala faces criticism from AAP leaders over song calling Punjabis traitors of Congress

Sidhu Moosewala faces criticism from AAP leaders over song calling Punjabis traitors

People of Punjab voted from their hearts, says Bains

Cities

View All

No ‘badlav’ visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

No 'badlav' visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

Harvesting picks up pace, daily arrival touches 635 MT in Amritsar district

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Revision of PSEB Class XII Term-II: Delay may put pressure on students: Teachers

Amritsar: Teenager alleges rape, youth booked

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Commuters face hardships as App-based cabs, autos remain off road today against rise in fuel prices

Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Heat wave: Stay indoors, Mohali residents advised

Chandigarh Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in Jalandhar; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old Shahkot man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Goraya: Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Jalandhar Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Farm labour: Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Mattewara Forest: NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhhiana district

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs 3.5 lakh stolen from medical store in Ludhiana

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp