Future warfare is likely to be hybrid with weapons ranging from computer virus to hypersonic missiles: IAF chief

New Delhi, April 12
The future warfare is likely to be hybrid in nature wherein weapons such as economic strangulation, information blackout, computer virus and hypersonic missiles would be used, IAF chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari said on Tuesday.
"Cyber and information" have become the modern tools for shaping the battlefield, the Air Chief Marshal said in his speech at an event organised by All India Management Association (AIMA).
A well-created narrative in the information domain to adversely affect the enemy can have devastating effects, he mentioned.
As humans become more and more interconnected, a cyber-attack on our networks can cripple command and control structures, Chaudhari noted.
"What I am trying to get at is that in the next war, the enemy might not be a country or an organisation," he mentioned.
India may never know the perpetrators of a “Distributed Denial of Services” attack and we will not know when and from where the attack will take place, he added.
In the future, India could be attacked on all fronts, ranging from economic strangulation to diplomatic isolation and military standoffs to information blackouts in the form of attacks by "Distributed Denial of Services", he mentioned.
All this will happen well before the first bullet is fired or the first aircraft goes across the border, he noted.
Future warfare is likely to be hybrid in nature and the spectrum of conflict will be spread across all domains spanning from conventional to sub-conventional, kinetic to non-kinetic and lethal to non-lethal, all under a nuclear overhang, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar
The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...
Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage
Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...
Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices
Cab-Auto Sanyukt Morcha call for ‘chakka jam’ in tricity
Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'
Warring takes a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning...
Sidhu Moosewala faces criticism from AAP leaders over song calling Punjabis traitors
People of Punjab voted from their hearts, says Bains