Futuristic policies in last few years boosted global recognition for Indian universities: PM Modi

He referred to the rise in the numbers of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NITs across the country and described them as the building blocks of the new India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi Yogesh Singh during the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. PTI



New Delhi, June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that futuristic policies and decisions taken in the last few years in the education sector have boosted global recognition for Indian universities.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, Modi noted that the number of Indian universities that featured in the latest QS global ranking has surged to 45 from 12 in 2014, the year he became prime minister.

He referred to the rise in the numbers of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NITs across the country and described them as the building blocks of the new India.

The prime minister spoke about his recent state visit to the US and said the global respect and prestige for India has grown because of the rise in its capability as well as the world’s faith in the country’s youngsters.

Futuristic policies in the education sector, boosted global recognition for Indian universities, Modi said.

Citing agreements signed between the two countries during his visit, he said these will bring new opportunities for youngsters of India in fields ranging from the earth to space, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

India’s youngsters will have access to technologies which used to be out of their reach, PM Modi said, adding that it will boost their skill development.

Companies like Micron and Google will be investing heavily in the country. It is a sign of the India of the future, he said.

Lauding Delhi University’s contribution to different aspects of life, the prime minister said it is not merely a university but a movement.

“India used to have a big share in global GDP. But hundreds of years of slavery destroyed its education centres and stalled growth,” he said.

Noting that the university’s 125th year will coincide with the country’s 100th year of Independence, Modi said it should dedicate itself to the goal of having a developed India by 2047.

During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre, buildings of the Faculty of Technology and of the Academic Block on the North Campus of the university.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. Since then, it has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges, and more than 6 lakh students.

