G-20 splits on boycott of Russia; India, other developing nations decline to walkout

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with several of her counterparts from developing countries did not join a boycott of Russian Foreign Minister Anton Siluanov speech at the G-20 Finance Ministers meeting on the sidelines of the Fund-IMF spring annual meet in Washington this week.

The walkout was initiated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and was joined by her counterparts from the Western world. But unlike the G-7 or the UNSC, where the West has had its way, reports indicate that at least half of the Finance Ministers did not follow suit. These included Ministers from Indonesia, China, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia besides India.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who was in the chair, remained unmoved by Yellen’s walkout and the expressions of solidarity with her by Western Finance Ministers.

Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland posted a photo on social media that showed the 10 Ministers who had walked out along with a declaration that, “the world’s democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes. Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine is a grave threat to the global economy. Russia should not be participating or included in these meetings.’’

“Earlier, my representatives, along with US and Canadian counterparts, left today’s G-20 meeting in Washington. We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and will push for stronger international coordination to punish Russia,’’ said UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak in another social media post.