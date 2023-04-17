G20 HWG meet in Goa to focus on health emergencies, prevention and preparedness

Panaji, April 17
The second meeting of the G20 health working group (HWG) in Goa beginning on Monday will leverage the advocacy power of the forum for consolidation of all the existing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention and preparedness, an official said.
There would also be focus on the response arena to plug critical gaps in global health architecture, he said.
Apart from India, delegates from 19 G20 member states, 10 countries and 22 international organisations will be participating in the second HWG meeting, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a press conference here on Sunday.
He said health priorities were introduced in the first HWG meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram in January.
The group in principle agreed for three proposed priorities, including mapping ongoing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response and promoted convergence in global health architecture, he said.
