G20 meeting focuses on debt, digital infrastructure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

The third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency concluded in Gandhinagar on Tuesday with a G20 Chair Summary and Outcome Document comprising 26 paragraphs and 2 Annexes.

Managing global debt vulnerabilities is a significant priority area for 2023, reflecting the Indian Presidency’s endeavour to voice the concerns of the Global South, said the outcome document of the meeting read. The Indian Presidency has brought the Digital Public Infrastructure agenda into the G20 discussions.

Over 500 delegates, including Finance Ministers from G20 member countries, invitee countries participated in the Gandhinagar meeting.