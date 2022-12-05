G20 Sherpas to dwell on green development, evolving tech

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

The first Sherpa meeting under India’s G20 presidency beginning here on Sunday will set the agenda for the leaders’ summit in New Delhi next September and provide the country an opportunity to outline its broad priorities.

I trust my friend Modi One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of G20. I trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world. Emmanuel Macron, French President

Chaired by India’s Sherpa Amitabh Kant, the four-day meeting will see delegates from G20 members, invited countries and international organisations discuss pressing issues, including technological transformation, green development, spotlighting women-led development, accelerating implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and facilitating inclusive and resilient growth.

In all, 43 Sherpas from various countries are attending the G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur, which has been selected to make it a global tourism destination.

Speaking before the meeting, Kant said: “New Delhi assuming G20 presidency will help India showcase the remarkable work done in manufacturing Covid vaccine and creating a digital public infrastructure.”

Kant further said there were 12 working groups of Sherpa track and Finance track where the Secretary from the Department of Economic Affairs would give a presentation.

Kant said the theme for India’s G20 presidency has been chosen as “One earth, one family, one future” because “we believe that everyone is part of one cosmos”.

“We may have different political views and different economic models, but we ultimately are part of one single universe and therefore it is necessary to break political boundaries to ensure peace and harmony in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund will give a presentation on the global economic scenario.

A side event titled “Transforming Lives: Accelerating Implementation of SDGs” was organised on the opening day followed by a performance by folk artiste Ghazi Khan.