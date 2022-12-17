G20 Summit: DUSIB, Delhi Police officials meet to plan relocation of beggars

New Delhi, December 17
A meeting was held on Saturday by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to chalk out a plan to remove and relocate beggars from the Hanuman Mandir area near the Kashmere Gate ISBT to night shelters, officials said.
In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi government issued directions on Thursday to remove and relocate the beggars from the Hanuman Mandir area.
The meeting was held with the social welfare department as well as Delhi Police to discuss the rescue drive of the beggars.
DUSIB member Bipin Rai said facilities that are provided at the government shelter homes, will also be provided to the beggars once they are relocated.
“First, we will map the beggars and hold surveys to understand how many of them are there near the Kashmere Gate ISBT. We will also find out the number of family members of the beggars and proceed with the plan accordingly,” he said earlier.
A four-member committee, under the chief engineer of DUSIB, has been constituted to coordinate with government agencies and prepare an action plan by Tuesday to “shift the beggars to night shelters located at Dwarka and other places where space is available”.
India took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1. The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies starting this month.
