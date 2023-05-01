G7 business group endorses India's G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

Washington, May 1
Top business executives of G7 countries have endorsed India's G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and said it is essential to achieve sustainable growth that is compatible with the protection of the global environment.
Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the theme of India's G20 Presidency - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.
Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.
Representative business federations of the G7 - Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the US, the UK, Germany, and the European Union - held the B7 Tokyo Summit on April 19-20, ahead of the G7 Summit meeting in Japan later this month.
"Through creating a problem-solving society that is equipped with both digital technology and creativity and imagination of diverse people, it is essential to first achieve sustainable growth in a way that is compatible with the protection of the global environment and to distribute the fruits in a fair and equitable manner, which is conducive to 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as the theme of India's G20 Presidency,” said the B7 in a declaration following two days of brain-storming sessions.
India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year. India is hosting more than 200 G-20 events in over 50 cities across the country.
