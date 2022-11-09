Gadkari lauds ex-PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms

PTI

New Delhi, November 8

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the country was indebted to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the economic reforms. "India needs a liberal economic policy with the intention to provide its benefits to poor people," Gadkari said, while speaking at an event here.

The economic reforms started by Singh as the Finance Minister in 1991 gave a new direction to India as it ushered in a liberal economy, he added.

“The country is indebted to Manmohan Singh for the liberalisation that gave it a new direction," Gadkari said. He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a minister in Maharashtra in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former PM.

Gadkari asserted that liberal economic policy was for farmers and poor people. He also said China was a good example of how liberal economic policy could help in the development of any country.

To accelerate economic growth, he said India would need more capital investment. The Road Transport and Highways Minister said the NHAI was also raising money from the common man for the construction of highways. He said his ministry was constructing 26 green expressways and he was not facing a shortage of money.

