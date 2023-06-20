Gadkari to open 11 flyovers on Delhi-Panipat highway today

Chandigarh, June 19
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari would announce major road development projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore for the state tomorrow.
The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of the Public Works Department, said Gadkari would inaugurate 11 flyovers on the eight-lane national highway from Delhi to Panipat in Sonepat.
The project is 24-km long, with an estimated cost of around Rs 900 crore.
Gadkari would also lay the foundation stone of the construction of the Karnal greenfield six-lane ring road project at Kutail village in Karnal district. The total length of this project is 35 km and would cost about Rs 1,700 crore.
Similarly, the Union minister would lay the foundation stone of the construction of the 23-km Ambala greenfield six-lane ring road project at Jandli village in Ambala district at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,100 crore.
The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government was continuously strengthening the road network and the three major road projects would improve the infrastructure in the state and boost the development of industries.
Besides Haryana, passengers of Punjab, Himachal and J&K passing through the Delhi-Panipat corridor would benefit from the project. The Ambala and Karnal ring roads would provide relief to the local people from traffic congestion in both districts.
