Galwan: Soldiers did a fantastic job, nothing to worry, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at all-party meet

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 30

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said there was no cause of concern on the LAC issue and the Indian soldiers had done a fantastic job repelling the unilateral attempts of China along the LAC.

Singh was responding to a demand by the BSP at an all-party meeting to discuss the Galwan issue in Parliament.

When the BSP said there were certain places where the Chinese had come in, Rajnath Singh, in a rare intervention, said “I have to intervene here to say nothing untoward or wrong has happened. Certain information cannot be spoken on the floor of the House, but I wish to assure that our soldiers did a fantastic job along the LAC and there was no cause for concern.”