Gandhian Shakuntala Chowdhary dies at 102

PTI

Guwahati, February 21

Assam's 102-year-old Gandhian Shakuntala Chowdhary, who was honoured with the Padma Shri this year, has died.

She was undergoing treatment for the last 10 years and died of old age-related ailments on Sunday night, her caretakers at Sarania Ashram here, which had been her home for decades, said.

Her body has been laid in the ashram for her well-wishers to pay their respects, and the last rites will be performed at Nabagraha crematorium here on Monday with full state honours, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death and said she would be remembered for her steadfast belief in Gandhian values.

"Shakuntala Choudhary Ji will be remembered for her lifelong efforts to promote Gandhian values. Her noble work at the Sarania Ashram positively impacted many lives," he tweeted.

"Saddened by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his condolences, tweeting, "Deeply anguished at the passing away of veteran Gandhian and Padma Shri Shakuntala Choudhary."

"Her life was devoted to selfless service, truth, simplicity and non-violence at Sarania Ashram, Guwahati, where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed in 1946. My prayers for her sadgati Om Shanti!" Sarma added.

State Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ranoj Pegu laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of Chowdhary at the Sarania Ashram on behalf of the government.

Born in Guwahati, Shakuntala 'baideo' (elder sister), as she was affectionately called, was a bright student who went on to become a teacher, and it was during her stint at Guwahati's TC School that she came into contact with another Gandhian, Amalprova Das, whose father had donated his Sarania Hills property for setting up the ashram.