Meerut, May 4
Gangster Anil Dujana was gunned down by a team of Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday, police officials said.
Additional Director General of UP STF Amitabh Yash said, “Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing.”
The STF team that surrounded Dujana was led by Additional SP of UP STF Brijesh Singh.
Anil Dujana, a resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district had over 60 cases lodged against him, including murder and extortion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders
Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...
Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP
BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...
Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...
Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police
Dujana, a resident of Dujana village in Gautam Buddh Nagar d...
Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K’s Kishtwar district
A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are ...