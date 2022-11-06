Gangster Ansari's son arrested in PMLA case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

In a midnight operation, the Enforcement Directorate arrested gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas, who is a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau in UP, in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the agency, officials said today.

The 30-year-old MLA was arrested after a long questioning session at the ED’s office in Prayagraj, UP, the officials said. They said he was taken into custody under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the agency’s probe against his father and family.

Last month, the ED had attached seven immovable assets of Mukhtar worth Rs 1.48 crore (registry value). A five-term former MLA, Mukhtar is currently lodged in Banda jail in UP. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in the case last year.

The agency had also raided the official residence of his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (Ghazipur district), Mau and Lucknow in August.

The case under the PMLA against Mukhtar is based on multiple FIRs registered by the UP Police apart from two cases lodged against a company called Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm), run by his wife, two brothers-in-law and others.

Mukhtar is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases against him.

