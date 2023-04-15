Gangster Bishnoi's aide Tewatia murdered in Tihar Jail clash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Gangster Prince Tewatia (30), an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was allegedly murdered in Tihar Jail on Friday evening. He was reportedly stabbed with a knife. At least four inmates were injured.

"At around 5.30 pm on Friday, Prince Tewatia had a dispute with another inmate, Attatur Rehman. Tewatia attacked Rehman with an improvised weapon. In the ensuing fight, four persons were injured. Tewatia was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead," a jail official said.

A case has been registered and an inquiry by the Chief Judicial Magistrate initiated. Officials said Tewatia was involved in 16 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

In December 2022, Tewatia was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for his involvement in a carjacking case in the Capital. He was arrested for the first time in 2010 in a murder case.