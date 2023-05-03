Gangster bludgeoned to death by rivals in Tihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya — the prime conspirator of the Rohini court shootout in the 2021 — was murdered by his rival Gogi gang members on Tuesday in the high-security Tihar Jail.

Tillu, alias Sunil Mann, was mercilessly thrashed with iron rods allegedly by Yogesh Tunda and his associates in Tihar Jail, said officials. Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the DGP, Prisons. “If media reports are true, it amounts to gross negligence on the part of the jail administration, resulting in the violation of jail inmates’ human rights. The NHRC sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. Tillu was the prime conspirator in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed. Sources said there had been a rivalry between Gogi and the Tillu gang since long. The injured gangster was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Another prisoner Rohit was also injured in the attack. However, he is said to be out of danger. This is the second murder of a gangster on the Tihar jail premises within three weeks. Earlier, gangster Prince Tewatia — a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — was murdered on April 14.