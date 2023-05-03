Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, May 3
The Delhi Police began conducting raids at more than 20 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday morning, a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by four rival gang members.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harhsa Vardhan said the raids and searches were being conducted in Delhi and Haryana.
Police raided hideouts of gangsters and their associates, another official said.
Around Rs 20 lakh in cash and weapons had been seized and some people detained, he added.
The search operation is under way, police said.
Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was stabbed "92 times" with an improvised weapon in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang.
