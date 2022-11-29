 Gangster-terror nexus case: NIA conducts raids at 13 places across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi : The Tribune India

Places raided by the NIA include Fazilka, Taran Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali districts of Punjab

Photo used for representational purpose only. ANI Photo



ANI

New Delhi, November 29

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at 13 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in its ongoing case to dismantle gangster-terror nexus.

The places raided by the NIA included Fazilka, Taran Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali districts of Punjab; Yamunanagar district of Haryana; Sikar district of Rajasthan; and Outer North District of Delhi and NCR to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers or traffickers based in India and abroad in two cases registered in August 2022.

This is the third round of raids by the NIA in the case, and searches are part of the crackdown against organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Searches were conducted at the houses or premises of Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram in Haryana, Vishal Maan of Prahalpur in Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur in Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana in Punjab and their associates.

During the searches, the NIA said in a statement, it seized incriminating materials, including various types of contraband along with ammunition.

"Investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure. Preliminary investigations have revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings and were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons," said the NIA in the statement.

"The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals, including doctors etc., had created a widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber-space to publicize these crimes to create terror among the public at large." Investigations have also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country, the anti-terror agency said.

"Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and are operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia. Most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside jails of different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad," said the NIA.

In October, the NIA arrested an advocate here and a gangster from Haryana following a mega search operation conducted during the day at 52 locations across north India's four states and the Union Territory of Delhi.

The arrested advocate was identified as Asif Khan, a resident of Gautam Vihar in the Usmanpur area of North East Delhi. The agency sleuths arrested him after they recovered four weapons and a few pistols (in semi-knocked down condition), alongwith ammunition, from his house during searches conducted at his residence.

In September, NIA also conducted searches at 52 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

The searches earlier conducted included the premises of Sampat Nehra of Churu-Rajasthan; Naresh Sethi (notorious gangster-criminal) of Jhajjar in Haryana; Surender alias Cheeku of Narnaul in Haryana; Naveen alias Bali of Bawana in Delhi; Amit alias Dabang of Tajpur in Outer Delhi; Amit Dagar of Gurugram in Haryana; Sandeep alias Bandar, Salim alias Pistol of North-East Delhi; Qurban and Rizwan Khurja of Bulandshahr in UP and their associates.

During the searches, NIA seized pistols and revolvers, ammunition, few weapons in semi-knocked down condition and other incriminating documents, digital devices, details about benami property created through proceeds of crime, cash, gold bars and gold jewellery and threat letters.

The NIA crackdown followed the launch of investigations against this nexus by the agency after the re-registration of two cases, earlier registered by Delhi Police, on August 26 this year. A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked.  

#Fazilka #Mohali #National Investigation Agency NIA #Rajasthan #Sangrur

