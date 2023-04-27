Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail

PTI

Saharsa/Patna, April 27

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh was released from Saharsa jail on Thursday morning.

Singh’s release was allowed under a jail sentence remission order after the state government recently amended the prison rules allowing the early release of 27 convicts including him.

Anand was serving a life term for his alleged role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah, a young IAS officer, during the funeral procession of Muzaffarpur gangster Chotan Shukla.

Anand who was in jail for the last 15 years after being convicted in the case is expected to reach his home later on Thursday.

A local court in October 2007 had sentenced him to death, but it was later commuted to life term by the Patna High court in December 2008, when he appealed against the lower court verdict.