 Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest : The Tribune India

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

PM Narendra Modi with Bill Gates in New Delhi. pti



PTI

New Delhi, March 4

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has commended the progress India is making in the field of health, development and climate and said the country “is showing what is possible when investment is made in innovation”.

He also praised India for its “amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation” and said they saved millions of lives during the Covid pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world.

Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his trip to India.

PM Modi tweeted on Saturday, “Delighted to meet Bill Gates and have extensive discussions on key issues. His humility and passion to create a better as well as more sustainable planet are clearly visible.” Gates said in a write-up, “At a time when the world has so many challenges, it’s inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India.” Although he didn’t travel much over the past three years because of the pandemic, Gates said he had been in touch with PM Modi, especially about developing Covid vaccines and investing in India’s health systems.

Besides producing new lifesaving tools, India also excels at delivering them — its public health system has delivered more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines — Gates said, adding it created an open-source platform in Co-WIN, which allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and delivered digital certifications for those who were vaccinated.

“Prime Minister Modi believes that Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree,” he said.

He noted that India transferred emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic.

“This was only possible because India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking. It’s a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab BUDGET SESSION

Four new medical colleges to come up in state: Punjab Governor

2
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

3
Amritsar

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

4
Nation

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

5
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

6
Nation

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

7
Chandigarh

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

8
Delhi

Court extends Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges ‘mental harassment’

9
Haryana

Remove encroachers in Yamunanagar school: Supreme Court

10
Punjab

Anti-national forces may target Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh: Intel

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart


Cities

View All

2 injured in firing as groups clash

2 injured in firing as groups clash

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

Two arrested in Gurnam Nagar firing incident, 2 weapons seized

4,275 ticketless passengers fined Rs 32L in 11 months

Five Women IPL picks make Amritsar's century-old Hindu College proud

Following HC order, protesting Harayana sarpanches removed from Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Following HC order, protesting Harayana sarpanches removed from Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Harnaaz Sandhu denies all charges levelled by Upasana Singh in contract breach case

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

Court extends Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges ‘mental harassment’

Delhi LG VK Saxena approves training programme of government school teachers in Finland

Bus rams into cemetery wall in Delhi, damages graves

Delhi LG Saxena orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

IBM launches skill programmes in computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Government schools to be teacher surplus in 2 yrs: Minister

MC seals commercial property for tax default

Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Patiala MC employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant