‘Gehlot and Pilot will contest together, we will win’: Congress claims truce in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

The Congress on Monday claimed to have sorted out the differences between sparring Rajasthan leaders chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot and said both leaders would work together and the party would win the assembly elections scheduled later this year.

After a four-hour meeting with Gehlot and Pilot hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC general Secretary organisation KC Venugopal announced that an agreement has been reached to fight Rajasthan elections together.

“In the discussions, we have decided to fight Rajasthan election unitedly. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are in agreement that Congress party has to go together and definitely we will win election in Rajasthan. It is very clear that Rajasthan is going to be a strong state for Congress party. We are going to win.

Therefore, both the leaders unitedly and unanimously agreed with the proposal of these things.”

On the truce that was worked out, and whether Pilot would get any role in the party, Venugopal said, “Both leaders have left it to the high command. The high command will take the decision and both have agreed. We decided that both the leaders will jointly fight against the BJP. We will win the state.”

Venugopal was flanked by Gehlot, Pilot and AICC in charge Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa.

