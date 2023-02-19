Gehlot, Nikki were married; accused's father among 5 held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

In a new revelation in the murder case of 23-year-old Haryana girl Nikki Yadav, the police said the victim and accused Sahil Gehlot got married in October 2020, implying she was his wife, and not a live-in partner, as was being believed earlier.

In another development, the police have arrested five persons, including 24-year-old Sahil’s father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish and Naveen and friends Amar and Lokesh, in connection with the killing. They are alleged to have been part of the murder conspiracy. Incidentally, Naveen is a constable in the Delhi Police, said a police officer.

The police are learnt to have seized Sahil and Nikki’s wedding photos and marriage certificate. They had reportedly solemnised the wedding at a temple in Noida. Nikki was allegedly strangled with a data cable after she objected to Sahil marrying another girl. Her body was stuffed in a fridge.